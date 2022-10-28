WATCH: Oz Camp Circles Biden’s Fetterman Fundraiser With Mobile Billboard Playing Candidate Debate on Loop

With President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a Democratic fundraising event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the campaign for Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz announced they have a mobile billboard circling the venue playing Tuesday’s debate with Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on a loop.

The Oz campaign sent out an email about the mobile billboard, and among the reporters to make note of it on Twitter was NBC News’s Dasha Burns, who previously interviewed Fetterman to no small amount of backlash and was on site in Philadelphia.

“The Oz Campaign is playing the PA Senate Debate on repeat outside the PA Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia tonight with President Biden and VP Harris,” wrote Burns.

#PASEN the Oz Campaign is playing the PA Senate Debate on repeat outside the PA Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia tonight with President Biden and VP Harris — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) October 28, 2022

On Fox News, correspondent Bryan Llenas reported on the campaign’s mobile billboard plan, seemingly without realizing it was passing behind him at that moment.

“These candidates continue to troll each other online and in person,” Llenas said to host Neil Cavuto.

On Thursday, Fox aired a hot mic moment featuring Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden on the tarmac discussing the Senate race in Pennsylvania, during which the two appeared to air concerns about how Fetterman performed at the debate.

It seems the Oz campaign similarly felt the debate performances tilted its way.

