‘We’re in Danger’: Hot Mic Catches Schumer and Biden Fretting Over Fetterman Debate, Herschel Walker Chances

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was caught on a hot mic discussing the Pennsylvania Senate race and John Fetterman’s debate performance with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The pair were talking on a tarmac in New York when a Fox News camera and microphone caught Schumer discussing the race between Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year.

Schumer expressed concern the party is in “danger” of not picking up the seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey, and seemed to indicate a concern within the party about the Democrat’s debate performance.

“That seat, we’re in danger in that seat, it is close, we’ll see,” Schumer said. “Looks like the debate didn’t hurt as much in Pennsylvania as of today, so that’s good. And we’re picking up steam in Nevada.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) was part of the conversation but remained silent.

Another clip shared on Twitter that was not aired by Fox showed Schumer appearing to fret over the race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker.

🚨Schumer to Biden: "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker." pic.twitter.com/m5ELvQAUYO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

“The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia,” Schumer said. “It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker.”

Fox News host John Roberts played the clip, and he commented, “Difficult to hear. We’re working on some closed captioning.”

It was not clear if Schumer was discussing Nevada’s gubernatorial race or the Senate race between GOP challenger Adam Laxalt and incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Laxalt was leading by half a point Thursday, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

In the race for governor, RCP has incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) trailing Republican challenger Joe Lombardo by 1.2 points in the average.

In Pennsylvania, Fetterman struggled to get through a debate with Oz Tuesday amid his longing recovery from a stroke. RCP has the Democrat leading in the average by less than half a point.

The race has tightened in recent weeks, and an InsiderAdvantage poll taken on the day of the debate found Oz was up by almost three points.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com