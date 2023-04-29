WATCH: President Biden Roasts Ron DeSantis With Mickey and Mandate Quips at WHCD

At the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, President Joe Biden included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among the many Republicans he roasted in his speech to the gathered and very receptive audience of journalists, correspondents, celebrities, and other D.C. figures.

NPR’s Tamara Keith, president of the WHCA introduced President Biden, who began with serious comments on several topics including press freedom before getting to the lighter side.

When he was several jokes into his set, the President dropped couple of quips about top Donald Trump primary rival (undeclared) DeSantis, referencing his ongoing battle with Disney of which the gathered D.C. media are keenly interested.

“I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first,” he said as the crowd roared.

“Now look, you can’t be too rough on the guy,” said Biden. “After his reelection as governor he was asked if he had a mandate. He said, ‘hell no, I’m straight, I’m straight.'”

“I’ll give you time to think that one through,” Biden said as the crowd laughed.

The annual dinner is is billed a celebration of free speech, and the exclusive event features many Hollywood stars alongside the media figures and political office holders.

Watch the clip above via CNN and the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com