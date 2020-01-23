WATCH: Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence Handshake

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the throne in the UK, was caught on camera snubbing a handshake from Vice President Mike Pence at an Auschwitz memorial event in Jerusalem, Israel, Thursday.

As Prince Charles walked along the front row of seats, shaking hands with several people, he came to Pence.

Despite the fact that Pence stood up, the prince merely looked him in the eye with a straight face before moving on to shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was seated next to Pence.

After a friendly discussion with Netanyahu, Prince Charles shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Katie Waldman, the Vice President’s Press Secretary, responded to reports of the snub by pointing out that Pence and Prince Charles had spoken prior to the event, where they were photographed engaging in friendly conversation.

“This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well,” she proclaimed after the Washington Examiner posted a clip of the incident on Twitter.

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

The Washington Examiner promptly deleted the tweet.

Watch above via CGTN.

