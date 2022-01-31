U.K. Conservative MP and former Prime Minister Theresa May slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday over a report surrounding parties that were held at the prime minister’s residence in 2020 while the United Kingdom was in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Covid regulations impose significant restrictions on the freedoms of members of the public,” said May during a session of the House of Commons. “They had a right to expect their prime minister to have read the rules, to understand the meaning of the rules and indeed those around him to have done so too and to set an example in following those rules.”

“What the Gray report does show, is that Number 10 Downing Street was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public,” she continued. “So either my right honorable friend had not read the rules or didn’t understand what they meant and others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?”

Johnson apologized for the parties and pledged change to 10 Downing Street, which is the U.K. prime minister’s residence and office.

Johnson succeeded May in 2019 after the latter was unsuccessful in getting the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, commonly known as Brexit. Johnson and the Conservatives won the election the following December and accomplished Brexit.

Watch above, via Sky News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com