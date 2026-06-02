Mike Lindell Announces Running Mate for Minnesota Governor’s Race

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced his lieutenant governor pick Monday as part of his long-shot bid for governor of Minnesota.

Lindell first launched his campaign in December. Announcing the news on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Lindell vowed to “stand for you against the rampant fraud under Governor [Tim] Walz” and “stand for you against unnecessary regulation that strangle the entrepreneurial spirit,” among other things. He also campaign on supporting those “struggling with addiction.”

On Monday, Lindell revealed his running mate would be Phillip Parish. A former intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy, Parrish decided to end his own bid for governor to join Lindell.

“Just Officially Filed!” Lindell said in a tweet. “The two best gubernatorial candidates are joining forces! I’m honored to officially announce @PhillipCParrish as my Lieutenant Governor in my campaign for Governor of Minnesota.”

In the latest round of voting for the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsement, Lindell was a distant third (22.1% of the vote) behind Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth (41.5%) and Kendall Quall (35.8%). As noted in a report MPR News, a candidate must receive at least 60% of votes to earn the party’s official endorsement in the state.

Across the aisle, Sen. Amy Klobuchar secured the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party after earning 67% of the vote. She seeks to maintain the Democrats’ control of the governor’s mansion following Gov. Tim Walz’s withdrawal from the race earlier this year.

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