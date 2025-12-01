‘WE DON’T WANT THEM’: Kristi Noem Urges Trump To Issue ‘Travel Ban on Every Damn Country That’s Been Flooding Our Nation With Killers, Leeches’

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem urged President Donald Trump to issue a full travel ban on “every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” Monday.

“I just met with the President,” announced Noem in a social media post. “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

She continued, “Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

In a Thanksgiving message last week, Trump announced his intention to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” in the wake of the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. by a suspected Afghan national.

Claiming that the United States was being “laughed at” for being “just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration,” the president protested, “A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.”

After calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded,” Trump announced:

I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

He concluded, “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”