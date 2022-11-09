‘Where’d That Money Go?’ Watters Questions How Trump Spent His ‘Massive War Chest’ Before the Midterms

Fox News host Jesse Watters rattled off the staggering amounts of money Republicans spent trying to retake the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and wondered what Donald Trump has been doing with all the money he’s raised.

Republicans hoped to retake both chambers of Congress in a “red wave” that never materialized. Instead, the party is poised to gain the House with a modest majority. Meanwhile, the GOP’s chances of retaking the Senate have narrowed significantly.

The host of Jesse Watters Primetime said political action committees tied to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent nearly $60 million boosting Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, only to lose the race. Watters then pointed to Senate races in Ohio and Arizona.

“J.D. Vance won in Ohio,” Watters said. “Trump endorsed him. I like J.D., but McConnell had to plow about $32 million to help J.D. win in a state that Trump won by eight. That money could have gone to [Blake] Masters in Arizona. Now, Masters, who I also like didn’t raise enough dough – got outspent by about a billion dollars, a gazillion dollars. I can’t keep track.”

Regarding the Senate race in Arizona where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly seems headed for reelection over Masters, the Fox News was perplexed.

“Nobody can even define what Kelly believes in, but it works,” he said. “All we know is that he’s an astronaut who has great manners or something. McConnell spent close to $400 million on these Senate candidates. I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but that is a lot of money. And we didn’t pick up a single seat? So, either some of these candidates are garbage or the money’s not being well spent.

Watters then noted Trump is sitting on tens of millions of dollars he has raised.

“But Trump’s sitting on a massive war chest in Mar-a-Lago,” he noted. “Where’d that money go?” We don’t know.”

Trump’s apparent stingiest has rankled many Republicans. On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he wished Trump spent more than he did.

Watch above via Fox News.

