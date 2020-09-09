Over $325,000 has been raised for the owner of the salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stirred controversy by getting her hair done without a mask last week.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for eSalon San Francisco owner Erica Kious — who allegedly received death threats after Pelosi publicly attacked her and accused the salon owner of luring her into a “set up” — received over $325,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning to support the salon’s relocation.

In a statement published after the fundraiser hit its $300,000 goal, Kious said, “I wish I could personally thank every person who sent me their prayers, words of encouragement and support, especially at a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet in their own lives.”

“I am very humbled and grateful to have received such an outpouring of kindness, empathy and generosity from people I don’t even know, and from all walks of life and all sides of the political spectrum,” she continued. “It’s a powerful reminder that the common things that bind us all together as Americans are far more meaningful and lasting than political and ideological differences that get so much attention and focus.”

Pelosi was criticized and accused of hypocrisy after video of her visit to the salon was released, showing her inside without a mask.

President Donald Trump celebrated Kious’ fundraiser success in a Twitter post, Wednesday linking to a Breitbart News report on the development and commenting, “Great!”

Salon Owner Nancy Pelosi Attacked Raises over $310,000 https://t.co/uJqI4MRZOY via @BreitbartNews Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020

On Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight last week, Kious called Pelosi’s comments “hurtful,” and added, “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

Last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany played the video of Pelosi at the salon on a loop during her press briefing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]