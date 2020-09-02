

Conservatives ripped into Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Twitter Wednesday morning following a video being released of the top-ranking Democratic legislator getting a “wash and blow-out” at a San Francisco hair salon on Monday.

To add, on Wednesday morning the topic was the top trending political topic on Twitter – garnering a total of 535K tweets on the platform.

President Donald Trump also took a swipe at Pelosi on Twitter for her maskless trip to the salon.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” Trump tweeted. “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

As for whether or not Pelosi did in fact break San Francisco’s Covid-19 guidelines, multiple tweets referenced local news items on salon clients in the Bay Area being mandated to wear masks indoors.

Conservatives and some Fox News personalities were on it.

Nancy Pelosi is getting her hair done inside without a mask in San Francisco? I thought she was working day and night begging republicans for more taxpayer dollars for COVID relief? You mean she’s not at work? Shocking. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) September 2, 2020

Nothing today beat Nancy Pelosi getting caught breaking her own city’s COVID mandates and a Politico editor getting pissy and blaming the business security camera for it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

every barber shop, every hair salon, nail salon…all the small businesses on the brink of collapse thanks to the shutdown: OPEN UP, tell them Nancy Pelosi says it’s ok!! yeah good luck with that if you’re not an entitled Democrat hypocrite🙄#NancyAntoinette #PelosiMustGo — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 2, 2020

Correction: EVERY BUSINESS should open immediately after this video. If Nancy Pelosi’s hair’s essential, then everything is essential! https://t.co/8Pk61qAS1J — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 2, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi can go to a hair salon without a mask, Americans can go to the polls and vote in person! https://t.co/wORmawO7Bq — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) September 1, 2020

Pelosi broke the shutdown rules by obtaining a blow dry (barred under the current rules) and not wearing a mask. I think we can all agree that, no matter how you feel about masks, Nancy Pelosi should always keep her mouth covered. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 2, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi can get her hair done in San Francisco with no mask… Then the citizens of California can go to church. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 2, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is a perfect example of a Democrat. They make rules for everyone to follow but themselves. She knew salons were closed to the public. It was her party that closed them! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 2, 2020

Nancy Pelosi can force a shuttered hair salon to do her hair, Meanwhile if you did this, you’d be arrested. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 2, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi can get her hair done IN PERSON, America can vote IN PERSON! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 2, 2020

Pelosi is happy to stonewall COVID aid & push more continued lockdowns while sauntering around maskless to get a blowout in her neighborhood, Pacific Heights, the richest in the US. This is a rage-inducing moment, and it’s not remotely partisan. https://t.co/f2eV8kRXTr — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 2, 2020

It has made a lot of news on FNC.

Pelosi maskless salon visit seems to be leading nearly every hour on Fox. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 2, 2020

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade in particular was fired up.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]