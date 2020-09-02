comScore

Conservatives Rip Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Maskless Salon Visit: ‘Entitled Democrat Hypocrite’

By Zachary PetrizzoSep 2nd, 2020, 12:19 pm


Conservatives ripped into Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Twitter Wednesday morning following a video being released of the top-ranking Democratic legislator getting a “wash and blow-out” at a San Francisco hair salon on Monday.

To add, on Wednesday morning the topic was the top trending political topic on Twitter – garnering a total of 535K tweets on the platform.

President Donald Trump also took a swipe at Pelosi on Twitter for her maskless trip to the salon.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” Trump tweeted. “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

As for whether or not Pelosi did in fact break San Francisco’s Covid-19 guidelines, multiple tweets referenced local news items on salon clients in the Bay Area being mandated to wear masks indoors.

Conservatives and some Fox News personalities were on it.

It has made a lot of news on FNC.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade in particular was fired up.

