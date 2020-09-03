White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened her press briefing on Thursday by announcing that she would play the video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) getting her hair done at a closed hair salon “on a loop.”

“As you can see, we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see during the duration of this introduction,” announced McEnany as the video played.

The speaker was criticized this week after a leaked surveillance video showed her at the closed San Francisco hair salon without a mask.

The salon owner, Erica Kious, said following Pelosi’s visit that “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” however Pelosi accused the salon of entrapping her in a “set-up” — a claim Kious called “false” and “hurtful.”

“Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was. She was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people. Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco at a hair salon where she was indoors, even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service,” McEnany declared, adding, “Apparently the rules do not supply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

“She wants small businesses to stay shut down, but only reopen for her convenience. Do as I say, not as I do, says Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 trillion in relief for the American people, while getting special access to the very kind of small businesses that this money would support. Businesses like this hair salon,” she said, claiming, “Before she skipped town to violate her state’s health guidelines, Pelosi proposed a bill. It was called the Heroes Act, which contained no additional paycheck protection funding. This is funding that would help the very small business she has bizarrely accused of plotting against her.”

McEnany went on, “Nancy Pelosi is demanding an apology from a single mother and small business owner who has received threats since Nancy Pelosi’s comments against her salon. Salon owner Erica Kious said this: ‘Since this happened, I’ve received nothing but hate text messages, death threats, saying they are going to burn down my hair salon. It’s just sad that my community is pulling this, saying that I threw her under the bus when I did not, so that’s hurtful.'”

“Nancy Pelosi, you ought to apologize to the American people, or better yet, come back to Washington and get to work for hardworking Americans like this salon owner that you maligned and demanded an apology from,” McEnany concluded.

Jonathan DeNardo, the stylist who did Pelosi’s hair, defended Pelosi in a statement on Wednesday.

Watch above via Fox News.

