Why Are No Senate Republicans Calling For Menendez to Resign?

At this point, there’s little doubt of Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) unpopularity among his fellow Senate Democrats.

Menendez and his wife were arraigned in the U.S. district court in Manhattan on Wednesday, where they pled not guilty to the federal charges they face in connection with their alleged bribery scheme.

While the New Jersey senator has maintained his innocence and declared he has no intention to resign, more than half of all Democrats in the U.S. Senate have come out by now and said that between the evidence and Menendez’s breach of public trust, it would be best for him to step aside.

This is rather different from how Senate Republicans have reacted to the news.

Ever since Menendez’s charges were revealed, the Senate’s GOP minority has been much less vocal than the Democrats in saying that he ought to resign. Instead, they’ve been more inclined to defend Menendez by recognizing his charges, but with the caveat that his judgment in court and by the voters of New Jersey should be the deciders of his fate.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was among the first to stand up for Menendez, acknowledging the charges against him are “serious and troubling,” and yet, “the Department of Justice has a troubling record of failure and corruption in cases against public figures.”

Senator Menendez has a right to test the government’s evidence in court, just like any other citizen. He should be judged by jurors and New Jersey’s voters, not by Democratic politicians who now view him as inconvenient to their hold on power.

Similar opinions were offered by Republican Senators Susan Collins, Marco Rubio, JD Vance and National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Steve Daines.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins says the charges against Menendez are “extremely serious” but “it’s up to him and the voters of New Jersey to make the resignation decision.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 26, 2023

The allegations against the Senior Senator from New Jersey are nasty & the evidence offered difficult to explain away But in America guilt is decided by a jury, not politicians in fear of their party losing a Senate seat — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 26, 2023

Vance: "Whether Bob Menendez steps down is a decision for the voters of New Jersey. Clearly the guy's been accused of some pretty crazy stuff … but we do have innocence until proven guilty here." — Stan Veuger (@stanveuger) September 27, 2023

NRSC Chair Steve Daines, asked twice if Bob Menendez should resign, says both times: “That’s up to the Democrats.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 26, 2023

Axios’ Andrew Solender also heard from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who came the closest to suggesting that Menendez should go. Romney, it should be noted, recently announced he was retiring from the Senate and would not be running for re-election.

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, asked if Menendez should resign: “If one ounce of what’s in the indictment is true, then yes. If not even one ounce is true, then he’ll have to make that decision himself.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell punted on the issue.

“I think that’s an issue for Democrats to deal with,” McConnell says of whether any action should be taken against Bob Menendez (or whether he should resign) — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 27, 2023

