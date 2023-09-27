Why Are No Senate Republicans Calling For Menendez to Resign?

At this point, there’s little doubt of Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) unpopularity among his fellow Senate Democrats.
Menendez and his wife were arraigned in the U.S. district court in Manhattan on Wednesday, where they pled not guilty to the federal charges they face in connection with their alleged bribery scheme.
While the New Jersey senator has maintained his innocence and declared he has no intention to resign, more than half of all Democrats in the U.S. Senate have come out by now and said that between the evidence and Menendez’s breach of public trust, it would be best for him to step aside.
This is rather different from how Senate Republicans have reacted to the news.
Ever since Menendez’s charges were revealed, the Senate’s GOP minority has been much less vocal than the Democrats in saying that he ought to resign. Instead, they’ve been more inclined to defend Menendez by recognizing his charges, but with the caveat that his judgment in court and by the voters of New Jersey should be the deciders of his fate.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was among the first to stand up for Menendez, acknowledging the charges against him are “serious and troubling,” and yet, “the Department of Justice has a troubling record of failure and corruption in cases against public figures.”
Senator Menendez has a right to test the government’s evidence in court, just like any other citizen. He should be judged by jurors and New Jersey’s voters, not by Democratic politicians who now view him as inconvenient to their hold on power.
Similar opinions were offered by Republican Senators Susan Collins, Marco Rubio, JD Vance and National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Steve Daines.
Axios’ Andrew Solender also heard from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who came the closest to suggesting that Menendez should go. Romney, it should be noted, recently announced he was retiring from the Senate and would not be running for re-election.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell punted on the issue.
