Why Did Trump Retweet This 9/11 Remembrance on 11/9?

President Donald Trump went on bit of a retweet kick on Saturday, as he sometimes does, focusing a lot on Fox folks like Stuart Varney and Trish Regan, as well as several tweets by NY Congressman Lee Zeldin (who was sharing a clip of himself on Fox News.)

But one non-Fox retweet was from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, in a remembrance he sent for 9/11.

So on 11/9 he sent a 9/11 tweet. Interesting numeric correlation, but the question some Twitter respondents had was “why?” Why now? Why today?

President Trump just retweeted this old John Bolton tweet from September. A message? What does it mean? https://t.co/1IJ00aUweQ — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) November 9, 2019

But it wasn’t just a raising of the question, some offered theories, too. One popular suggestion, exemplified by Director of Defending Democracy Together and former editor of The Weekly Standard Bill Kristol , was that Trump is worried about Bolton’s potential upcoming testimony.

Why did Donald Trump just retweet this two-month old tweet by John Bolton? Is he trying to remind him of all the benefits he can get from being on Trump's good side and finding excuses not to testify, rather than stepping up, confirming and amplifying his colleagues' testimony? https://t.co/3jZ47ULGvd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 9, 2019

And others.

This retweet isn’t enough to keep him from testifying about how you bribed and extorted a foreign leader in exchange for dirt on your biggest political threat. Carry on. #TrumpExtortionist #TrumpExtorted #TrumpBribedUkraine — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 9, 2019

Still, not every theory was political. This amusing interpretation from an unknown account was clever, for example.

Did Trump turn the calendar back instead of the clock? You’re one retweeting something two months old and two bringing attention to a man who says he has plenty to say about you pressuring Ukraine. And not in your favor or he would have testified willingly. — Lulu (@lulusaunt) November 9, 2019

Perhaps we should note that on the date of Bolton’s now re-shared tweet, he only had a total of three tweets. The one sent by Trump today, one that was about the Iran deal and … one more:

