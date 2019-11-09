comScore

Why Did Trump Retweet This 9/11 Remembrance on 11/9?

By Caleb HoweNov 9th, 2019, 6:28 pm
National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House on May 13, 2019, in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump went on bit of a retweet kick on Saturday, as he sometimes does, focusing a lot on Fox folks like Stuart Varney and Trish Regan, as well as several tweets by NY Congressman Lee Zeldin (who was sharing a clip of himself on Fox News.)

But one non-Fox retweet was from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, in a remembrance he sent for 9/11.

So on 11/9 he sent a 9/11 tweet. Interesting numeric correlation, but the question some Twitter respondents had was “why?” Why now? Why today?

But it wasn’t just a raising of the question, some offered theories, too. One popular suggestion, exemplified by Director of Defending Democracy Together and former editor of The Weekly Standard Bill Kristol , was that Trump is worried about Bolton’s potential upcoming testimony.

And others.

Still, not every theory was political. This amusing interpretation from an unknown account was clever, for example.

Perhaps we should note that on the date of Bolton’s now re-shared tweet, he only had a total of three tweets. The one sent by Trump today, one that was about the Iran deal and … one more:

