‘Why Is It So Hard to Understand?’ Martha MacCallum Grills White House Spox John Kirby Over Biden’s Mumbling Response

Fox News host Martha MacCallum questioned White House spokesman John Kirby over recent comments President Joe Biden mumbled about Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the White House on Tuesday, where Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the country.

“This moment got a bit of attention,” MacCallum told Kirby, who joined her in the studio. “And it’s not the only one that’s kind of like this that we sometimes see.”

She aired a clip of the president and Herzog at the White House.

“And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level,” Biden said softly with his head bowed and eyes shut. “And the uh, at the uh, and uh, [unintelligible]. And uh, as I uh, affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday, America’s commitment to Israel is firm.”

MacCallum asked Kirby about the remarks:

MACCALLUM: John, this got a lot of attention. It got picked up in a lot of places. Why is it so hard to understand what the president is trying to say there? KIRBY: I think he was very, very clear, Martha. First of all, our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. Not gonna change. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have concerns, [that] he doesn’t have concerns and he’s expressed those about the significant changes that are afoot in the democratic institutions inside Israel, and the president spoke about that honestly with the prime minister and with the president of Israel. But Israel is a deep and secure partner and friend in the region. And we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure that they can continue to defend themselves. MACCALLUM: So, you didn’t think there was any problem to communicate there? You didn’t have any difficulty understanding what he was trying to say? KIRBY: The president was very clear in that clip and he’s been very clear publicly and privately with Israeli leaders about what we’re trying to do here.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is presently trying to overhaul the country’s judiciary to make it less independent. The move has sparked repeated mass protests across Israel as it is largely viewed as a power grab and an attempt by Netanyahu to fight his indictment for corruption via political force.

