‘You Can’t Tell A Witness Not To Comply!’ Andrew Weissmann Weighs In On Trump Rant Toward Geoff Duncan

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann was incredulous when discussing Donald Trump‘s Truth Social post urging that a key witness “shouldn’t” testify before a Georgia Grand jury, exclaiming, “You can’t tell a witness not to comply with a grand jury subpoena unless there is some legal ability to do that!”

Weissmann said it will now be up to the judge in the election interference case to decide how to proceed with Trump if he’s indicted for his role in alleged election interference.

“Now we have seen the former president get bail in Manhattan, in Florida, and in D.C,” Weissmann said about the former president’s previous indictments. “We have also seen the former president continue to make statements that, at least arguably, are obstruction of justice or intimidating witnesses. Why is that important?

“Because in Georgia, the statute that may apply here depending on what is charged, is one where the presumption is one that the defendant has the burden of rebutting. And in other words it is on the the defendant to show that he will not commit crimes, that he is not at risk of flight, and let me give you the exact words because this is the provision that the court has to find to release someone on bail in Georgia.”

Weissmann continued:

Which is that the ‘defendant poses no risk of intimidating witnesses, or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.’ That poses no risk of intimidating witnesses. To me, that is going to be for a judge, who is going to treat Donald Trump or anyone else like any other defendant, that could be a problem. Because just today we saw a continuation of attacks on the D.C. federal judge, and even Truth Social, saying that Geoff Duncan, the former lieutenant governor, should not comply with the grand jury subpoena in Georgia. You can’t tell a witness not to comply with a grand jury subpoena unless there is some legal ability to do that! But that’s not what the former president did. So, it will be interesting to see how the judge deals with bail as we go forward.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

