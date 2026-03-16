‘You Don’t Have to Yell at Me!’ Texas Republican And Dem Get Into a Fiesty Scrap at the Airport Over DHS Shutdown

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) sparred in a tense debate outside of the airport in Austin, where Congressional delays in fully funding the Department of Homeland Security have led to longer security lines.

Casar spoke to reporters, saying, “Well, you know, the only acting award should go to Senator Cornyn, who has refused to fund TSA. Just last week, the Democrats in the Senate and the House offered a bill to fully fund TSA, and Senator Cornyn and the Republicans blocked it. So I’m kind of confused about why Senator Cornyn would be here having a press conference at the airport about funding TSA when it’s him who has blocked the funding.”

After sparring with a reporter briefly, Casar added, “Senator Cornyn should put his money where his mouth is.” Cornyn then walked up and Casar said, “Hey, senator, I was hoping that we could—”

Cornyn cut him off, “Why don’t you tell your Democrat friends to vote to pay these poor people” – referring to TSA workers whose pay is being withheld.

“Let’s do it! Let’s do it!” Casar replied.

“No, you do it!” Cornyn replied.

“You don’t have to yell at me! Let’s talk for a second. There’s a bipartisan bill to fund just the TSA. Can we do that together?” Casar replied.

“Not acceptable,” Cornyn hit back, adding:

How about all the terrorist attacks like we see down on Sixth Street? You want those to continue? These people are keeping us safe. Tell the Democrats to vote for funding the DHS.

“Let’s talk about each one. Would you fund a TSA with me?” Casar replied as Cornyn walked off.

“No? Sounds like instead of bringing people burgers, he should bring them their paychecks, which involves funding TSA. He’s refused to fund TSA, so he’s bringing them burgers,” Casar concluded, turning back to address the gathered reporters.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

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