‘You Don’t Need a Gun’: Michael Moore Promotes Full Repeal of Second Amendment, Tells People to Get Dogs for Protection

Filmmaker Michael Moore is calling for a full repeal of the Second Amendment, something he says Democratic Party leadership doesn’t want him to say, but something he thinks a majority of Americans agree with.

“We need to start a movement to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with something that says it’s not about the right of somebody to own a gun, it’s the right of all of us to be protected from gun violence,” Moore said on his podcast Rumble on Friday, appropriately titled Repeal the Second Amendment.

Moore’s call for a repeal of the Second Amendment is a drum he has been beating repeatedly in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. The filmmaker said he had avoided cable news appearances for years in the wake of mass shootings, not wanting to be part of the “new normal” and feeling his own film about gun violence, Bowling for Columbine, had failed to make a real impact. Moore changed his mind after Uvalde and has been calling for Democrats to be more “bold” and “brave” in their calls for gun reform.

“I know that there are Democratic Party leaders that do not want me saying this … I make no apologies for it because I understand the history of this country, and I don’t think we should be afraid to say this. Repeal the Second Amendment. Repeal the Second Amendment,” Moore said.

Red flag laws, raising minimum age requirements for certain firearms, and other potential reform efforts have been floated by lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle in the wake of Uvalde, but few have called for a full repeal of the Second Amendment. On self-protection, Moore recommended getting a dog in place of a gun, saying, “you don’t need a gun.”

“If you’re afraid of somebody breaking in, get a dog,” he said.

The Second Amendment, according to the filmmaker, does not apply to modern times.

“There were no guns back then, not the way we know them now. They had these muskets, these kind-of rifles, that didn’t have bullets because the bullet had not been invented yet, so they had musket balls. That’s all they knew then, that and cannons,” he said.

In an MSNBC appearance last month reacting to the Uvalde shooting, Moore said he supports “hardcore stuff” when it comes to gun legislation.

“Look, I support all gun control legislation,” he said. “Not sensible gun control. We don’t need the sensible stuff. We need the hardcore stuff that’s going to protect ourselves and our children.”

