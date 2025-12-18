‘You Guys Have Been Like Doormats’: House Republican Gets Called Out to His Face

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman accused Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and other House Republicans of having “been like doormats” during an interview with the congressman on Thursday.

“Now, moderates, you guys have been forced to vote on all sorts of stuff over the last year that is, I would say, I’ve said this to you before, that is not the stuff you would choose if you were for your district,” said Sherman, alluding to President Donald Trump’s agenda. “I think the conference has moved to the right in the however many years you and I have been covering it, and you’ve had to put up with a lot.”

He continued, “You know what I think, I think you guys have been like doormats for the last couple of years, and you’ve let the conference go to the right without much of a fight. Do you think this is going to be a new phase for you guys?”

.@JakeSherman: "I think you [Republican 'moderates'] have been like doormats for the last couple years and you've let the conference go to the right without much of a fight." Rep. Mike Lawler: "I disagree with that assessment." pic.twitter.com/G4My0Oeos1 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 18, 2025

“First, I disagree with that assessment,” replied Lawler.

“I thought you would,” Sherman shot back.

Lawler continued, “And the reason being, there’s so much that we are able to stop from ever coming to the floor by saying no, and you know, when we work through these negotiations, and the tax bill was a big example of that– I mean, there were only five of us pushing for SALT and we got that done.”

“You did,” concluded Sherman. “That’s fair.”

Lawler railed against his Republican colleagues in the House this week over their lack of action on healthcare.

“I am pissed for the American people. This is bulls**t,” he said. “It is political malpractice.”

Watch above via Punchbowl News.