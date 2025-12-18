Health Official Dr. Oz Says ‘The Creation of a Penis Costs… $150,000’ and That Testicles Are ‘Extra’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, informed the public on Thursday that the cost of making penises has reached astronomical proportions.

Oz spoke at a press conference at the Department of Health and Human Services, which is seeking to end gender-affirming care for minors. On Thursday, the HHS announced that hospitals that perform such procedures will be prohibited from participating in Medicare and Medicaid, which account for almost 45% of spending on care received in hospitals. The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that seeks to crack down on gender-affirming care for minors.

“We’re not gonna let taxpayer money go to hurt these children, and no children will no longer be hurt by this ideology,” Oz said. “We know that inflicting these procedures on young people costs them and the Medicaid system countless dollars, not just in medical bills, but all kinds of downstream issues, while providers reap the rewards.”

Then, in remarks that could have doubled as an indictment of inflation, Oz delved into the cost of creating penises and vaginas:

According to 2022 [Journal of American Medicine] data – so it’s very recent – the typical vaginoplasty, a vaginoplasty, a procedure a child does not need, costs $60,000. Shockingly, a phalloplasty – the creation of a penis – costs, on average in America, according to this data, high-quality, $150,000 per child.

I do believe with doing some work, that these prices have continued to increase with increasing manufacturer demand. And I must point out that the creation of a vagina in that case of a phalloplasty or a scrotoplasty, where you add testicles, that’s extra.

Oz went on to call gender-affirming care for minors “a pathology” and said, “It is shameful that clinicians have profteered off this.

The latest HHS rulemaking is in line with Trump’s targeting of transgender Americans. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed his administration to move forward with its plan to cease issuing passports to transgender and nonbinary Americans that reflect their preferred gender identification.

The president has repeatedly claimed that Democrats want “transgender for everybody.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.