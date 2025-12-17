‘You Intimidate’: Dem Senator Rages at Brendan Carr, Calls Him the Chair of the ‘Federal Censorship Commission’

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr (R) testified Wednesday before the Senate Commerce Committee, alongside two of his fellow commissioners, Anna Gomez (D) and Olivia Trusty (R). Democrats on the committee took the opportunity to grill Carr over his handling of the Jimmy Kimmel fiasco several months ago, during which critics accused Carr of pressuring ABC to punish the late-night comic for comments that angered MAGA.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) used his time to call for Carr’s resignation and deem him the “chairman of the Federal Censorship Commission.”

Markey began his questioning, “Thank you. Chairman Carr, you are not reinvigorating the public interest standard. You are weaponizing the public interest standard. That is what the Carr FCC is doing every single day. Behind me are your past tweets declaring your commitment to the First Amendment.” The Massachusetts Democrat added:

You even defended political satire, saying in 2022 it challenges those in power and that’s why people in influential positions have always targeted it for censorship. That’s why your threats against ABC and Disney over Jimmy Kimmel’s political monologue were so outrageous. And here’s what you said in September of 2025, as the chairman of the FCC: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct or take action frankly on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC.” Now, that statement was roundly condemned across the political spectrum. Chairman Cruz called it “dangerous as hell.” Chairman Carr, do you regret making that statement, yes or no?

Carr replied, “Senator Markey, thank you for the question. My job is to enforce the law as passed by Congress. That includes a public interest standard. And broadcast TV is fundamentally different than any of the other media. We have a new…”

Markey cut in, “Do you regret making that statement?”

“My job has been to enforce the law,” Carr hit back as Markey pushed:

So you don’t regret making that statement. Well, that’s a refusal to take accountability for your language, for your use, your abuse of power. You will not say that you made a mistake. For example, in your response to my oversight letter in September on the Kimmel incident, you repeatedly stated that the media companies made their own decisions in preempting and suspending Kimmel. You seem to think that your words, the most powerful communications regulator in America, especially your threats, don’t matter. So just to be clear, your position is that your mafia threats had nothing to do with Nexstar and Sinclair and Disney’s decisions to preempt and suspend. Is that your position? Is your point that you had nothing to do with the suspension of Kimmel?

Carr replied, “Senator, if you look at the evidence, the express statements by every single company involved, from Nexstar to Sinclair to Disney, as recently as last week, is that they made these business decisions on their own. The record is clear on this.”

Markey doubled down, “You’re refusing to take accountability for your own words. You intimidate the companies. They do what you want.” He continued:

And then you say, “Well, it was up to them.” You’re the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Actually, you’re now the chairman of the Federal Censorship Commission. And these broadcasters, they feel that censorship. You have broad authority over the media industry, especially broadcasters. Your words and actions matter. Now I’m going to give you another chance to take accountability for your actions.

The two tussled for several more minutes, with Markey finally concluding, “All right, so I’ll just finish, Madam Chair. He is turning the Federal Communications Commission into the Federal Censorship Commission. It’s a betrayal of the FCC’s mission. You should resign, Mr. Chairman. You are creating a chilling effect.”

