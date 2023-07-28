‘You’ve Gone Too Far. Stop:’ Republican Slams DeSantis For Attacks On Black GOP Lawmakers While Defending Controversial Curriculum

Republican Congressman John James (R-MI) tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his 2024 presidential campaign Friday for attacking Black Republican lawmakers who criticized Florida’s controversial new Black history curriculum. The curriculum includes the line that students should be taught how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

DeSantis has been engaged in a tense online feud with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) who slammed the curriculum this week. Donalds, a pro-Trump conservative, said on Wednesday that the part of the curriculum that “features the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only Black Republican member of the U.S. Senate, slammed DeSantis and argued there was “no silver lining” to slavery after the Florida governor defended the curriculum.

DeSantis hit back, saying, “Part of the reason our country has struggled is because D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the Left. And to accept the lie that Kamala Harris has been perpetrating even when that has been debunked, that’s not the way you do it.”

James defended both Scott and Donalds, tweeting:

.@RonDeSantis, #1: slavery was not CTE! Nothing about that 400 years of evil was a “net benefit” to my ancestors. #2: there are only five black Republicans in Congress and you’re attacking two of them. My brother in Christ… if you find yourself in a deep hole put the shovel down. You are now so far from the Party of Lincoln that your Ed. board is re-writing history and you’re personally attacking conservatives like @VoteTimScott and @ByronDonalds on the topic of slavery. You’ve gone too far. Stop. .@RonDeSantis, #1: slavery was not CTE! Nothing about that 400 years of evil was a “net benefit” to my ancestors. #2: there are only five black Republicans in Congress and you’re attacking two of them. My brother in Christ… 🤦🏾‍♂️ if you find yourself in a deep hole put the shovel… https://t.co/9DGZw4BI0o — John James (@JohnJamesMI) July 28, 2023 ___

