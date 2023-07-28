‘Trump Doesn’t Learn Much Very Quickly’: John Bolton Roasts Trump Over Allegedly Trying To Destroy Evidence

John Bolton roasted his former boss Friday, claiming Donald Trump could have taken a lesson from prior Washington scandals, but “Trump doesn’t learn much very quickly.”

Trump’s former national security advisor spoke with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer about the former president’s “disdain for the importance of classification and protecting classified information.”

“His belief that constraints, rules, procedures didn’t apply to him if he wanted to do something different is manifest throughout the original indictment,” Bolton said about the original 37 counts of the Espionage Act. “This is a pretty straightforward addition in the superseding indictment. It does demonstrate his mindset; He thinks he can do whatever he wants.”

“Trump could have handed back the highly classified documents when requested,” Blitzer said.

“It’s classic conventional wisdom now in Washington that the coverup is always the most vulnerable point,” Bolton said. “Trump doesn’t learn much very quickly. He obviously didn’t learn much about prior Washington scandals, because the coverup is obviously now a major part of the charge in this documents case.”

“If he was trying to destroy evidence, that’s a major — that’s obviously a huge crime. It’s a felony, a serious felony, potentially resulting in years and years in prison,” Blitzer replied.

Bolton added that the document about Iran-nuclear secrets now in Jack Smith’s possession will be “very significant for a jury.”

“It also kind of demonstrates Trump’s default position; if you are caught in a difficult situation, lie about it. Just make things up and hope that you can get away with it. His record, unfortunately, demonstrates over time he has been pretty good at getting away from things. I think in this case, so far at least, I think the prosecutors have shown they are way ahead of him. And, we haven’t seen all of their evidence, by any stretch of the imagination. I suspect there are a few surprises in there,” Bolton concluded.

View the clip above via CNN.

