Cable News Competition Tightens at 7 P.M. in Key Demo Tuesday, But One Network Holds Lead in Total Viewers

The ratings battle at 7 p.m. saw a relatively close race for first among viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic, but Fox News Primetime still maintained a comfortable lead in total viewers Tuesday, according to data from Nielsen.

Primetime, guest-hosted this week by conservative commentator Lawrence Jones, notched nearly 1.5 million total viewers, topping MSNBC’s The ReidOut, hosted by Joy Reid, which had 1.29 million, and CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, guest hosted by Kate Bolduan, which saw 892,000 total viewers. The numbers were a little closer in the key demo, with Primetime getting 213,000 adult viewers, with OutFront not far behind with 203,000. ReidOut was third in the demo at 7 p.m., with 156,000.

Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show overall, with nearly 2.7 million total viewers, and 451,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was second in total viewers, with 2.59 million, and fourth in the demo, with 355,000. The Five was third in both total viewers, with 2.49 million, and in the demo, with 376,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.32 million, and second in the demo, with 387,000. The Ingraham Angle rounded out the top five most-watched shows Tuesday, with 1.86 million total viewers and 313,000 in the demo.

Fox News continued its dominance in dayparts, with 1.41 million total viewers in total day, and 225,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.05 million, and third in the demo, with 134,000. CNN was third, with 610,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 154,000.

Prime time also belonged to Fox, which averaged 2.29 million total viewers and 383,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.87 million total viewers and 239,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 892,000 total viewers and 220,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first, with 1.13 million total viewers, and 216,000 viewers in the demo – almost as many demo viewers as MSNBC and CNN combined. Morning Joe was second, with 971,000 total viewers, and 118,000 in the demo. New Day was third, with 417,000 total viewers, and 102,000 in the demo.

