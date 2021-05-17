Chris Cuomo Stumbles in Friday Ratings, Losing to Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had a tough night in the ratings Friday, coming in third in his timeslot compared to his cable news competitors, according to Nielsen data. Cuomo notched just 808,000 total viewers and 190,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54. Fox News’ Hannity was second in total viewers in the time slot, with 2.34 million, and first in the demo for the hour, with 330,000. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show was first in total viewers at 9 p.m., with 2.45 million total viewers, more than three times the total for Cuomo, and was second in the demo, with 310,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was most-watched on cable news Friday, with 2.96 million total viewers, and 474,000 in the demo. The Five was second in both total viewers, with 2.54 million, and in the demo, with 361,000. Maddow was third in total viewers, with 2.45 million, and fifth in the demo, with 310,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.34 million, and also fourth in the demo, with 330,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.01 million, and third in the demo, with 331,000.

Fox held on to its winning streak in all dayparts, averaging 1.5 million total viewers, and 240,000 in the demo in total day. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.06 million, and third in the demo, with 127,000. CNN was third, averaging 666,000 total viewers and 163,000 in the demo.

In prime time, Fox was first with 2.44 million total viewers – nearly tripling CNN’s total prime time viewership – and 378,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.75 million total viewers, and 212,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 814,000 total viewers, and 205,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first, with 1.24 million total viewers, and 235,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 970,000 total viewers and 119,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 416,000 total viewers and 104,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]