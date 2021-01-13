Don Lemon and Rachel Maddow Power CNN and MSNBC to Beat Fox News Again in Tuesday Night Ratings

CNN continued its ratings winning streak on Tuesday, winning the most total day and prime time viewers overall and in the key A25-54 demographic. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the most-watched show on cable news, and CNN’s Don Lemon had the most demo viewers. Both MSNBC and CNN again beat Fox News in every ratings metric.

The Rachel Maddow Show was again the most-watched show in all of cable news, with 4.68 million total viewers and 926,000 in the demo. The first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon at 10 p.m. had the most demo viewers in cable news, nearly 1.2 million, and 3.65 million total viewers. After Maddow on MSNBC, CNN had four of the five most-watched shows in cable news Tuesday: Cuomo Prime Time, with 4.17 million total and 1.16 million demo viewers; Anderson Cooper 360, with 3.94 million total and 1.18 million demo viewers; The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (5 p.m.), with 3.73 million total viewers and 939,000 in the demo; and Lemon’s first hour of CNN Tonight.

CNN won prime time with 3.92 million viewers total, and a whopping 1.18 million in the demo. MSNBC nearly matched CNN in total viewers, with 3.81 million, but had far viewer demo viewers, with 719,000. Fox News had the fewest viewers overall in prime time, 2.95 million, and in the demo, 530,000.

In total day viewers, CNN averaged 2.74 million total, and 765,000 in the demo. MSNBC drew an average 2.5 million total viewers, and 437,000 in the demo. Fox News averaged 1.68 million total viewers, and 284,000 in the demo.

MSNBC continued to own the early mornings, with Morning Joe getting 1.76 million total viewers, and 315,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was second, with 1.19 million total viewers, and 300,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends was third, with 1.13 million total viewers and 211,000 in the demo.

