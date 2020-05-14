After a narrow defeat in total viewers on Tuesday night, Fox News at Night swung back to a big ratings win on Wednesday, as the show’s parent network enjoyed across-the-board victories in daytime and primetime viewers both overall and in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

Shannon Bream’s 11:00 p.m. show had a noticeable uptick in overall viewers to 2.26 million and 447,000 in the demo on Wednesday, good enough to top MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, which garnered almost the exact same total audience — 1.94 million — as on Tuesday, when it eked out a time-slot victory. Brian Williams’ show posted 286,000 in the demo.

The same theme of dominance by Fox continued for much of the previous parts of Wednesday, as the network broke CNN’s recent win streak in the daytime demo, 326,000 to 297,000 and surpassed two million viewers overall, besting MSNBC’s 1.37 million and CNN’s 1.24 million. In primetime total viewers, Fox News soared above four million from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m., more than MSNBC’s 2.35 million and CNN’s 1.78 million combined.

Primetime standouts for Fox continued to be Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity, which posted nearly identical numbers on Wednesday, 781,000 and 784,000, respectively, in the demo, and 4.53 and 4.70 million overall. MSNBC’s top-ranked show remained The Rachel Maddow Show, which placed second at 9:00 p.m. with 2.74 million and 395,000 in the demo. Chris Cuomo Tonight came in third in that time-slot with 2.10 million in total and 481,000 in the demo. But, in a silver lining for Cuomo and CNN, his overall audience marked the first time in more than a week that the network attracted more than two million viewers in any hour of programming.

