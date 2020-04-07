Fox News topped the cable news ratings on Monday, pulling in over 1 million viewers in the 25-54 age demo for four continuous hours, starting in the hour when Monday’s coronavirus task force press conference began.

Between 5 and 9 p.m. on Monday, Fox News continuously pulled in over a million viewers in the demo for each show.

The Five at 5 p.m. was watched by 5,220,000 total viewers and 1,103,000 in the demo, while Special Report with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. was watched by 6,053,000 total viewers and 1,310,000 in the demo.

At 7 p.m., The Story with Martha MacCallum pulled in 5,463,000 viewers and 1,309,000 in the demo, and at 8 p.m., Tucker Carlson Tonight pulled in 4,902,000 viewers and 1,026,000 in the demo.

Hannity at 9 p.m. (4,451,000 viewers, 816,000 in the demo) and The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. (3,765,000 viewers, 729,000 in the demo) also received high ratings.

At CNN, the most-viewed show on Monday was 9 p.m.’s Cuomo Prime Time (2,631,000 viewers, 834,000 in the demo), followed by CNN Newsroom at 12 p.m. (2,283,000 viewers, 667,000 in the demo) and The Situation Room at 5 p.m. (2,248,000 viewers, 679,000 in the demo).

Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m., however, scored big in the 25-54 demo with 733,000 against 2,180,000 total viewers.

MSNBC’s top show was The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. (3,172,000 viewers, 552,000 in the demo), followed by Deadline: White House at 4 p.m. (2,513,000 viewers, 397,000 in the demo) and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. (2,345,000 viewers, 426,000 in the demo).

