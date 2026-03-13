ONE SHEET: MAGA Media War, Trump’s Phone Calls, Terror Media Criticism

The Big Picture

The MAGA media coalition that helped elect Donald Trump is fracturing loudly and publicly over the Iran war, with Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Joe Rogan, and Megyn Kelly all drawing blood this week. Jeff Bezos made a rare in-person appearance before Washington Post staffers — phones confiscated at the door — raising more questions than it answered. The media’s handling of two domestic terror attacks exposed sharp fault lines between legacy outlets and their critics. And Lachlan Cartwright’s Breaker landed a disclosure scoop on TIME magazine’s Anthropic cover story that the rest of the newsletter class largely ignored.

Today’s sources: Reliable Sources | The Free Press | Barrett Media | The Ankler | Breaker | Status | Newsbusters | TheDesk | Michael Tracey | CJR | Page Six Hollywood

Top Story

THE LOVE IS GONE: MAGA MEDIA GOES TO WAR WITH ITSELF

For two years, the right-wing media ecosystem held together around a single gravitational force. This week, that force became the thing tearing it apart.

The Iran war has detonated what was already a slow-burning feud inside MAGA media, and the wreckage is now fully visible. Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson escalated their long-running tensions into open name-calling. On his show, Carlson mocked Shapiro’s defense of Trump’s Iran campaign as “pretty weak coming from a guy who literally knows nothing about the rest of the world.” Shapiro fired back across the right-wing media landscape, calling Carlson a “nut,” Megyn Kelly a “coward,” and Piers Morgan a “pissy little bitch,” according to Status. The Daily Wire co-founder also accused his fellow right-wing personalities of “fostering antisemitism” by platforming figures like Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens.

Joe Rogan, meanwhile, was on his second consecutive day of criticizing Trump’s decision to go to war, telling guests Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster that the strike on Iran was an act of “unnecessary aggression” and “how you start a World War III,” per Reliable Sources. “Who else thinks it’s a good idea to just attack a country that isn’t doing anything?” Rogan asked — a remarkable posture from a figure who gave Trump a three-hour pre-election platform last fall.

The most surgical dissection came from independent journalist Michael Tracey, who published a lengthy takedown of Carlson arguing that Tucker’s real problem isn’t Israel obsession or even epistemological decay — it’s that he boxed himself in by declaring “undying love” for Trump during the 2024 campaign and can now never be fully honest about the war Trump started. Tracey argued that honest coverage of the conflict would require implicating Trump directly — something Tucker is structurally incapable of doing. He catalogued Tucker’s recent descent into Pizzagate revival, Epstein food-code theorizing, and demonic visitation claims — arguing that someone with Tucker’s platform and proximity to power has chosen mysticism over accountability precisely because accountability would require implicating Trump.

Tracey’s piece won’t get the audience of Tucker’s 2.6 million YouTube views. But it’s the most coherent diagnosis of what’s actually happening on the right: the influencers who built their brands on “anti-establishment” iconoclasm are now the establishment, protecting a president whose war they can’t honestly cover.

TAKEAWAY: The MAGA media civil war looks like a feud about Iran. It’s really a feud about who gets to keep their access, their audience, and their alibi — all at the same time.

Three Takes

BOMB SQUAD: WHEN THE MEDIA COULDN’T FIGURE OUT WHO THREW IT

Multiple terror attacks this week — an ISIS-pledging suspect throwing a homemade bomb outside New York’s Gracie Mansion, and a man driving a truck into a Michigan synagogue where a preschool was in session — generated sharply divergent coverage depending on which newsletters you read.

The Free Press (Nellie Bowles): Bowles published one of the sharpest pieces of media criticism in the stack, documenting in granular detail how multiple outlets — the New York Times, ABC News, NBC, CNN — framed the Gracie Mansion bombing in ways that implied the right-wing protesters, not the ISIS-aligned counterprotester, had thrown the device. She named specific headlines, specific Getty Images captions (“an activist,” “homemade”), and specific politicians including NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose statement Bowles argued was crafted to imply white supremacists bore responsibility. CNN anchor Abby Phillip was called out specifically for tweeting that “two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s mayor Zohran Mamdani” — a framing Phillip later walked back on air.

Newsbusters: The conservative media watchdog documented the Phillip apology and CNN’s deleted tweet, but went further: multiple Newsbusters writers catalogued MS NOW host Katy Tur connecting the Michigan synagogue attack to the Republican Party and “Donald Trump’s war in Iran” within the first hour of breaking news coverage, and CNN pundit Juliette Kayyem pivoting during synagogue attack coverage to remind viewers not to forget Muslim victims. Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck wrote that in the early moments after the attack on Temple Israel, the network pivoted to center a different group of victims entirely.

Reliable Sources (Brian Stelter): Stelter’s newsletter acknowledged Phillip’s on-air correction but did not engage the broader framing critique Bowles and Newsbusters prosecuted. His edition was focused primarily on war communications and the White House’s “mixed messaging” narrative — the domestic terror coverage registered as a secondary item rather than a primary media story.

TAKEAWAY: Legacy outlets are taking heat for how they framed two terror attacks this week. Whether that’s a real failure of editorial judgment or just conservative media doing what conservative media does — or both — is a question the newsletter class didn’t bother to ask.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Breaker, Lachlan Cartwright

🚨 SCOOP: TIME MAGAZINE’S ANTHROPIC COVER STORY HAS A DISCLOSURE PROBLEM: TIME published a 5,000-word cover story on Anthropic this week granting the AI company what Breaker describes as “unparalleled access” — but a key detail was missing. Reporter Harry Booth spent three days inside Anthropic’s California HQ before joining TIME as a fellow at the Tarbell Centre for AI Journalism, which is funded in part by Dustin Moskovitz‘s Coefficient Giving — a direct Series A investor in Anthropic. Breaker notes that other newsrooms hosting Tarbell Fellows have disclosed the fellowship openly, while TIME did not. “TIME is transparent in disclosing any perceived conflicts of interest,” a spokesperson told Breaker. Booth did not respond to a request for comment… QUOTE (Booth and Billy Perrigo): “Its revenues are a rocket ship.” … QUICK TAKE: An AI company story with an undisclosed AI-funded fellowship and a breathless valuation comparison. The chattering class moves on.

CJR, Susie Banikarim

ARE TRUMP’S REPORTER PHONE CALLS ACTUALLY NEWS?: As Trump has fielded calls from a rotating cast of reporters throughout the Iran war — CBS, ABC, Axios, CNN, NYT, WaPo, and more — CJR asks whether those calls produce journalism or just noise. Media critic Margaret Sullivan called the calls “catnip” for individual reporters while questioning their broader utility. UW-Madison journalism director Kathleen Culver told CJR that reporters risk “treating the call itself as if it’s news, when the news is the war, and Trump is a source of information for that war.”… QUOTE (Culver): “Treating the call itself as if it’s news, when the news is the war.” … QUICK TAKE: Every reporter who gets the call feels like they scored. The reader gets the same non-answer in fifteen different bylines.

Status, Natalie Korach

BARI’S BOOKING BUST: MAMDANI PULLS OUT OF CBS SUNDAY MORNING: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who had been in talks to sit down with Robert Costa for “CBS News Sunday Morning,” has backed away from the appearance following what Status describes as CBS News chief Bari Weiss‘s public alignment with comments by Iranian dissident journalist Masih Alinejad and the network’s surfacing of years-old Instagram “likes” by Mamdani’s wife. A person close to the mayor told Status the discussions have blown up entirely… QUOTE (person close to Mamdani): “It feels pretty clear that Bari Weiss views her role, whether at CBS or The Free Press, as being a political adversary to the mayor.” … QUICK TAKE: The network that was supposed to split the difference is now the network the left won’t sit down with.

Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

WHITE HOUSE LEAKS CBS HIRE TO KILL IT: The Trump White House is “outraged” over CBS News’s reported hire of Jeremy Adler, a former communications aide to Liz Cheney, per Axios — with one official demanding, “What the hell is Bari Weiss thinking?” But Reliable Sources’ Brian Stelter flagged something the outrage obscured: the leak about Adler’s hiring came from the White House itself, before CBS had made any public announcement, suggesting the administration may believe it holds informal veto power over network personnel decisions… QUOTE (Stelter): “Does the Trump White House think it can veto CBS News hires, now?” … QUICK TAKE: The White House didn’t just object to the hire. It tried to use the press to stop it.

Breaker, Lachlan Cartwright

NYT DOUBLES ITS NEWSROOM, POACHES POLITICO’S LONGEST-TENURED WRITER: Publisher A.G. Sulzberger told staff Thursday that the Times newsroom has reached 2,300 journalists — double the size of a decade ago, meaning more than 4% of all working journalists in America now work at the Gray Lady. Separately, Breaker reports that Politico magazine’s longest-tenured writer, senior staff writer Michael Kruse, is departing for the Times’ politics team… QUOTE (Cartwright): “One day, we will all work for The New York Times.” … QUICK TAKE: The Times gets bigger while everyone else gets smaller. This is not a coincidence.

Status, Natalie Korach

JEFF BEZOS SHOWS UP — AND THE POST WONDERS WHY NOW: Jeff Bezos hosted a small group of Washington Post masthead editors and reporters at his Kalorama mansion Thursday — phones required to be left outside — in what Status describes as a rare moment of direct outreach from an owner who went silent during last month’s bruising layoffs. Status reports the meeting included candid exchanges about Bezos’s relationship with Trump, his involvement in the “Melania” documentary (which he called a “hands-off deal”), and the paper’s business strategy. Meanwhile, Status has learned Post leadership has quietly reached out to at least 10 laid-off staffers to gauge interest in returning… QUOTE (Post staffer): “This isn’t sitting well with anybody.” … QUICK TAKE: Phones confiscated, Post-branded china on the table, and management is already trying to rehire the people it just fired. A charm offensive with a body count.

Barrett Media, BNM Staff

FOX NEWS POSTS HIGHEST RATINGS OF 2026 AMID IRAN CONFLICT: Fox News topped both ABC and NBC during primetime for the week of March 2nd, Barrett Media reports — its highest ratings of the year. The Iran war, which has scrambled the cable news landscape, appears to be driving viewers back to the network’s familiar wartime programming posture… QUOTE (Barrett Media): “Fox News topped both ABC and NBC during primetime for the week of March 2nd.” … QUICK TAKE: Wars are bad for a lot of things. Cable news ratings are not one of them.

Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

IRAN’S NEW SUPREME LEADER STATEMENT RAISES MORE QUESTIONS THAN IT ANSWERS: The first message from Iran’s new supreme leader — a paper statement read aloud on state TV — immediately drew scrutiny from reporters focused as much on the medium as the message. CNN chief international security correspondent Nick Paton Walsh said the statement “could have been written by anybody, frankly,” since it offered no proof of life for Mojtaba Khamenei. Stelter contrasted the opacity with Trump’s “free-flowing, in-your-face” communications style — Truth Social posts, hallway gaggles, a call to the Washington Examiner… QUOTE (Paton Walsh): “The key challenge of the moment was to show that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and well, and we got proof of neither.” … QUICK TAKE: One leader communicates too little. The other communicates too much. Neither is reassuring.

The Desk

FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT BACKS FIRED VOA JOURNALISTS — AT HER AWARDS DINNER: Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, accepting the Radio Television Digital News Association’s First Amendment Award in Washington, expressed support for hundreds of Voice of America journalists laid off after Trump’s executive order targeting the U.S. Agency for Global Media — noting that dozens of Farsi-speaking VOA workers were among those fired, then rehired when the U.S. started bombing Iran’s nuclear sites and needed someone to broadcast into the country… QUOTE (Griffin): “They were needed more than ever, and they’re needed now.” … QUICK TAKE: A Fox News correspondent defending government journalists at a First Amendment dinner while her network posts its highest ratings of the war. Washington contains multitudes.

Michael Tracey

TUCKER’S REAL PROBLEM ISN’T ISRAEL — IT’S TRUMP: Independent journalist Michael Tracey published a lengthy, unflinching critique of Tucker Carlson this week, arguing that Tucker’s Israel-fixated analysis of the Iran war serves primarily to immunize Trump from accountability. Tracey documents Tucker’s recent Pizzagate revival, his “grape soda” Epstein theorizing, and his account of being attacked by literal demons — arguing the trajectory reflects not religious epiphany but a systematic retreat from honest journalism by someone who “boxed himself in” by campaigning for Trump in 2024… QUICK TAKE: The most thorough Tucker autopsy in the stack. The patient isn’t dead yet, which is part of the problem.

CJR, Susie Banikarim

HOW PROPUBLICA TOOK DOWN KRISTI NOEM: When Sen. John Kennedy grilled then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over a $220 million ad campaign — questions that ultimately contributed to her firing — the substance of his interrogation drew heavily from a ProPublica investigation published last November, CJR’s Susie Banikarim reports. The ProPublica piece by Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan, and Alex Mierjeski revealed that contracts went to a mysterious Delaware entity created days before it was awarded the deal, with work subcontracted to a Republican consulting firm tied to Noem’s inner circle. Banikarim frames it as a case study in something the public rarely sees: investigative reporting directly arming lawmakers with facts… QUOTE (Banikarim): “Rigorous investigative reporting often arms lawmakers with facts that help them hold officials to account.” … QUICK TAKE: ProPublica didn’t fire Kristi Noem. John Kennedy did. But ProPublica handed him the gun.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

The Ankler, Richard Rushfield

🚨 SCOOP: BRUTAL DAVID ELLISON BILLBOARD COMING TO THE OSCARS: Media accountability group Free Press — not to be confused with Bari Weiss’s publication, now owned by Paramount Skydance — will stage a protest outside the Dolby Theatre Sunday with a large mobile billboard “congratulating” David Ellison for “Best Performance in a Puppet Show,” with Trump pulling his strings. The Ankler has the exclusive on the image. Free Press co-CEO Jessica J. González cited concerns about the merger’s impact on democracy, filmmakers, and the public… QUOTE (González): “Media conglomerates like Paramount Skydance too often put profits and power before the needs of our democracy.” … QUICK TAKE: Hollywood’s biggest night gets a media accountability protest. The Oscars have always been political. This year the billboard is outside.

Status, Natalie Korach

PARAMOUNTING PRESSURE: 14 LAWMAKERS TARGET WBD DEAL: A coalition of 14 lawmakers led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal sent a joint letter to the DOJ and Treasury urging rigorous scrutiny of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, citing antitrust and national security concerns over foreign investment. The Teamsters also submitted a report to the DOJ asking the government to block the deal, warning of 15,000 union jobs at risk. California AG Rob Bonta separately accused Trump of having “abdicated” federal responsibilities to hold corporations accountable… QUOTE (Bonta): “Abdicated the federal administration’s responsibilities to hold big corporations accountable.” … QUICK TAKE: The deal has the Teamsters, fourteen senators, a state AG, and a protest billboard against it. David Ellison is having a week.

Page Six Hollywood, Tatiana Siegel

🚨 SCOOP: MYSTERY CHARACTER “TANGO” SURFACES IN JEFF SHELL LEGAL DRAMA: Page Six Hollywood exclusively obtained a litigation hold letter sent to WME requesting Ari Emanuel preserve certain communications — and it references a previously unknown figure: Angelo DiMascio, a Rhode Island business owner who goes by the nickname “Tango,” with a lengthy criminal history and ties to Emanuel dating to the 1990s. Public records show Emanuel and DiMascio lived at the same address in the mid-1990s, just as Emanuel was leaving ICM to launch Endeavor. The letter is the latest twist in the Jeff Shell legal saga, in which poker player and Hollywood fixer RJ Cipriani has sued Shell for $150 million, alleging Shell leaked sensitive information about Paramount’s $7.7 billion UFC licensing deal… QUOTE (Siegel): “It gets weirder.” … QUICK TAKE: The Jeff Shell story already had enough names. Now it has a guy named Tango.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent the week scorekeeping the MAGA media civil war — who said what, who called whom a nut, whether Tucker Carlson‘s break with Trump is real or just good for downloads. Michael Tracey got closest to the real story, cataloguing Tucker’s slide into Pizzagate revival and demon-attack testimony with genuine precision. But what nobody asked — not Tracey, not Status, not Stelter — is what Tucker’s audience is actually doing with any of this. The man has the sixth-most popular news podcast in America. His episodes get millions of YouTube views. The newsletters covered the performer. They didn’t cover what the performance produces — whether the steady diet of spell-casting, pedo-cabal theorizing, and Israel-as-explanation is getting louder and faster in a hot war moment, when millions of young men are looking for someone to blame for a war they didn’t expect and a president they were told would prevent it. The chattering class is very good at watching Tucker. It hasn’t figured out how to watch what Tucker creates.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

The Free Press / Nellie Bowles (TGIF) — In a week when most media critics settled for noting that CNN walked something back, Bowles did the actual work: she named the outlets, reproduced the headlines, quoted the politicians, and built a documented case that multiple major news organizations framed an ISIS-inspired bombing in ways that implied the opposite of what happened. It’s the kind of granular, screenshot-by-screenshot accountability journalism that the newsletter form is supposed to enable — and that too few newsletters actually do. The piece will annoy the right people.

The Bottom Line

The Iran war has become a mirror for every fault line in American media — and this week, the cracks ran straight through the coalition that put Trump in office. The MAGA media figures who built their brands on anti-establishment iconoclasm are now the establishment, fighting over who gets to define the war they helped elect. The legacy outlets that are supposed to contextualize all of this are busy walking back tweets and defending photographer bans. And the newsletter class — the arbiters of the arbiters — spent the week tallying Tucker’s sins without asking the harder question: what happens to a country when its most-consumed political media has decoupled entirely from reality, and a hot war just handed it the perfect storm? The performers are being covered. The audience isn’t.