Fox’s flagship primetime programs, Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity, both hit a huge ratings milestone on Wednesday with one million viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. That helped Fox News cruise to victory in primetime and handily win total day audience as well.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Carlson reached 1.08 million A25 – 54 viewers on Wednesday, and approached six million viewers overall (5.85 million). Hannity, hit the one million mark on the nose in the demo, and pulled in 5.43 million total viewers. The network’s 10:00 p.m. show also experience a surge in ratings, with 853,000 viewers in the demo and 4.66 million overall.

On average, Fox fell just short of the one million mark for the primetime daypart, with an A25 – 54 audience of 976,000. CNN and MSNBC, like Fox News, also saw a rise in their 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. viewership, with 545,000 and 473,000, respectively. In overall audience, Fox News more than doubled its rivals’ marks, attracting 5.31 million total viewers compared to MSNBC’s 3.02 million and CNN’s 2.11 million.

In total day ratings, Fox News won by less dominant margins. Its 581,000 viewers in the demo beat out CNN’s 327,000 and MSNBC’s 280,000. Overall, Fox took the top daily cable news ranking with 3.30 million total viewers. MSNBC came in second with 1.70 million and CNN trailed in third with 1.29 million.

