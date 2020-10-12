Billionaire Apollo Group Founder Leon Black Wired Jeff Epstein Up to $75 Million Over 5 Years: Report

Leon Black, the billionaire CEO of private equity firm Apollo, allegedly wired Jeffery Epstein $75 million over five years, according to a Monday report in The New York Times.

The company that owned Black’s yacht allegedly wired $22.5 million to the company that managed Epstein’s jet as recently as 2017, according the report. The company had previously donated $10 million in 2015.

Another couple million was wired to Epstein from a second company that Black controlled, while Black himself wired at least $5 million to Harvard professors in 2008, a donation facilitated by Epstein’s staff members. Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl by the time Black made the latter donation.

Epstein reportedly gained a total of $75 million from Black, which the Times pointed out would explain how Epstein obtained a $600 million estate even after Les Wexner, his most profitable client, cut him off.

In a separate report, the Times noted that Black and Epstein had a strong personal relationship in addition to their professional one, and often dined and socialized together.

“Mr. Black received personal trusts and estates planning advice as well as family office philanthropy and investment services from several financial and legal advisers, including Mr. Epstein, during a six-year period, between 2012 and 2017,” Stephanie Pillersdorf, a spokeswoman for Black told the Times. “The trusts and estate planning advice was vetted by leading auditors and law firms.”

“Mr. Black continues to be appalled by the conduct that led to the criminal charges against Mr. Epstein, and he deeply regrets having any involvement with him,” Pillersdorf added.

