Breathless Reporting on Bernie Sanders’ Preference for Cold Hotel Rooms With King-Sized Beds Draws Mockery: ‘How Dare He?’

By Ken MeyerMay 27th, 2021, 11:05 am
 

The New York Post and other outlets are drawing mockery for their sensationalist coverage on Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) hotel room preferences while he was running for president.

The Post aggregated a Fox News story on an excerpt from Edward-Isaac Dovere’s upcoming book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump. Part of the book delves into Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, highlighting how the senator had a list of preferred accommodations and travel arrangements during his first run for the White House.

The Post report focuses on Dovere’s writings that the Sanders campaign had a “Senator Comfort Memo” containing a list of specifications the senator wanted in the hotel rooms he stayed at. These preferences include a king-sized bed, a room with a temperature set around 60 degrees, and refreshments like green tea with honey, Gatorade, and cans of assorted nuts.

The Post report goes on to note Dovere’s claims about Sanders’ annoyance whenever his requests couldn’t be met. However, since the Post chose to primarily focus on his hotel room demands, their writeup has drawn the lion’s share of the attention on Twitter, mostly by mocking critics across the political spectrum who thought Sanders’ demands were not that unreasonable…at all.

