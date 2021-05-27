Breathless Reporting on Bernie Sanders’ Preference for Cold Hotel Rooms With King-Sized Beds Draws Mockery: ‘How Dare He?’

The New York Post and other outlets are drawing mockery for their sensationalist coverage on Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) hotel room preferences while he was running for president.

The Post aggregated a Fox News story on an excerpt from Edward-Isaac Dovere’s upcoming book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump. Part of the book delves into Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, highlighting how the senator had a list of preferred accommodations and travel arrangements during his first run for the White House.

The Post report focuses on Dovere’s writings that the Sanders campaign had a “Senator Comfort Memo” containing a list of specifications the senator wanted in the hotel rooms he stayed at. These preferences include a king-sized bed, a room with a temperature set around 60 degrees, and refreshments like green tea with honey, Gatorade, and cans of assorted nuts.

The Post report goes on to note Dovere’s claims about Sanders’ annoyance whenever his requests couldn’t be met. However, since the Post chose to primarily focus on his hotel room demands, their writeup has drawn the lion’s share of the attention on Twitter, mostly by mocking critics across the political spectrum who thought Sanders’ demands were not that unreasonable…at all.

Basically same…63-64 while I’m sleeping is ideal. https://t.co/eXCJyVZF0d — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 27, 2021

It also reveals that he declines room upgrades, and furthermore — #whocare https://t.co/QbNWayiI8m — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 27, 2021

I bet he wanted hot water for his showers and a working television, too, the monster! https://t.co/NmpbhbtLIj — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) May 27, 2021

60 degrees…finally proof of Bernie’s sexism… https://t.co/vfUWtRPvjX — Laura Marsh (@lmlauramarsh) May 27, 2021

I stand with the 60 degree crowd https://t.co/T1UavtgltG — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 27, 2021

next you’re going to tell me he wanted two pillows https://t.co/jttChpei69 — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 27, 2021

Interesting that he calls himself a socialist and yet he insists on sleeping in a reasonably comfortable environment https://t.co/hEDa7JwURt — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) May 27, 2021

So his demands are a bed and functioning AC…what a monster. https://t.co/75024TUSLZ — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) May 27, 2021

Truth be told- these are my exact demands as well… https://t.co/jkAb4LD3Ie — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 27, 2021

What a monster. Did he take an extra muffin at the breakfast buffet? https://t.co/qq96mWRUHA — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 27, 2021

