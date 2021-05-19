CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy called the New York Times this week for running an ad from Fox, which he accused of profiting off “dangerous disinformation.”

Company that pushed the Big Lie advertising atop @nytimes homepage today. pic.twitter.com/KEGOk7gaUi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 18, 2021

Darcy expanded on the argument in Reliable Sources latest CNN newsletter, noting the ad on the New York Times homepage. Dacry questioned why the Times would allow this, writing “Fox profits off of dangerous disinformation, such as the Big Lie and undermining public trust in vaccines,” and “[the Times’] own reporters have done an excellent job documenting this.”

“Taking Fox’s advertising dollars — and lending one’s platform to the company so that it can present a sanitized version of what it does to readers — is tantamount to accepting money from a company that earned the cash by peddling lies to millions,” Darcy continues. “Is that something a legitimate news org should be doing?”

Darcy also remarked that it was “ironic” for Fox to advertise itself on the Times “given how much it attacks the paper.” Fox did not answer Darcy’s request for comment, but a Times spokesman told him the paper accepts ads “that adhere to our advertising acceptability standards.”

