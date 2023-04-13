Ex-CNN Host Brian Stelter Penning New Book on Fox News as It Faces Billion-Dollar Trial: ‘Network of Lies’

Brian Stelter signed a deal with Simon & Schuster to release a follow-up to his 2020 book Hoax, a New York Times bestseller which examined the relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox News, the most-watched network in all of cable news.

The former CNN host of Reliable Sources will publish Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy on November 14, according to the publisher.

“Network of Lies will begin where Hoax ended — on the precipice of the 2020 presidential election,” Stelter told Mediaite. “The recent revelations about Fox News and Donald Trump are nothing short of astonishing, with direct impacts on the next election, the First Amendment and our democratic values. This scandal cries out for a nonfiction examination.”

The book will explore how Fox News covered the 2020 election Trump lost to President Joe Biden, including the shocking revelations of what was going on behind the scenes, which have been exposed as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox.

Fox News issued a scathing statement when reached for comment on the new book: “Brian Stelter’s lack of self-awareness after being fired from CNN for becoming an outright caricature is comical, but this is his least surprising move since telling Michael Avenatti he could be a presidential contender.”

Stelter, who left CNN last year, just joined Vanity Fair as a special correspondent to cover the Dominion trial, which heads to trial next week. In a new column for the magazine, Stelter examined whether Dominion can prevail in its historic suit against the cable news giant.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com