Fake New York Post Cover Telling Trump ‘You’re Fired’ Goes Viral — Here’s the Real One

By Ken MeyerNov 7th, 2020, 10:21 pm

There’s an image circulating on Twitter that purports to be the New York Post giving President Donald Trump the “you’re fired” treatment. There’s just a slight problem: it’s fake.

In light of the news that Trump has lost the 2020 presidential election, numerous critics of the president have resurrected his Apprentice catchphrase in order to taunt him over his defeat. The NY Post endorsed Trump about a week ahead of election, and even though they’ve urged him to give up his attempts to dispute the results, there were a lot of people who were surprised when the above picture hit the Twitterverse.

Numerous political observers picked up on the image, from Anthony Scaramucci to Katie Couric:

Unfortunately, that image is false, as others have pointed out:

Here’s the real upcoming Post cover, courtesy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman:

