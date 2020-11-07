Fake New York Post Cover Telling Trump ‘You’re Fired’ Goes Viral — Here’s the Real One

There’s an image circulating on Twitter that purports to be the New York Post giving President Donald Trump the “you’re fired” treatment. There’s just a slight problem: it’s fake.

In light of the news that Trump has lost the 2020 presidential election, numerous critics of the president have resurrected his Apprentice catchphrase in order to taunt him over his defeat. The NY Post endorsed Trump about a week ahead of election, and even though they’ve urged him to give up his attempts to dispute the results, there were a lot of people who were surprised when the above picture hit the Twitterverse.

Numerous political observers picked up on the image, from Anthony Scaramucci to Katie Couric:

Unfortunately, that image is false, as others have pointed out:

Just so we’re clear, this isn’t actually the front page of the New York Post. Some are rightly noting it’s parody but others think it’s real. https://t.co/nvtjW5yuLp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2020

That NYPost “you’re fired” cover is a photoshop. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 8, 2020

I would appreciate if we’d all stop sharing the fake New York Post cover — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) November 8, 2020

Here’s the real upcoming Post cover, courtesy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman:

The fake one has the wrong font pls stop tweeting it everyone. Here’s the real one > https://t.co/IO4sgNIyK2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 8, 2020

