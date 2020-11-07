The editorial boards of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post called out President Donald Trump for stirring up claims of voter fraud and a stolen election without producing evidence thus far.

The Journal editorial board wrote that Trump is certainly within his legal rights to demand recounts and go to courts if there is evidence of fraud, but they said they “will have to prove it in court.”

“It won’t be enough to charge that Philadelphia is historically corrupt, though it is, or that state election officials are partisan. The Georgia secretary of state is a Republican, by the way, contrary to Mr. Trump’s remarks Thursday night. The vote counting in Arizona and Georgia has seemed professional and transparent,” they write.

They also warn the president that he will diminish his legacy “greatly” if “his final act is a bitter refusal to accept a legitimate defeat.”

“He will serve himself and his country best by honoring America’s democratic traditions and leaving office with dignity,” they add.

Saturday morning Trump tweeted “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” roughly an hour before the networks called the election for Joe Biden.

Hours later, the Post editorial board — crediting Trump’s accomplishments as the Journal did — warned that the president “must rally Republicans to move forward — by behaving with dignity in the face of likely defeat.”

After criticizing Democrats for election “unfairness,” they write, “But the president’s aides have shown no evidence that the election was “stolen.” Where Trump won several key states by razor-thin margins to take the White House in 2016, Biden seems to have done the same this year. It undermines faith in democracy, and faith in the nation, to push baseless conspiracies. Get Rudy Giuliani off TV. Ask for the recounts you are entitled to, wish Biden well, and look to the future.”

You can read the editorials here and here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]