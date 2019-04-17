Herman Cain Says He Isn’t Withdrawing from Consideration for the Fed

Despite the controversy surrounding Herman Cain over his potential nomination to the Federal Reserve Board, the former businessman and 2012 nominee says he isn’t going anywhere.

Cain spoke to the Wall Street Journal today and said he’s staying in it:

Mr. Cain said the last time they spoke, Mr. Kudlow encouraged him to hang in there—though he couldn’t specify when exactly that was. “What Kudlow was doing was giving me an out, and I appreciate that, but I don’t want an out. I don’t want an out,” Mr. Cain said, adding that he doesn’t think the White House is getting cold feet about his potential nomination. “You know that the president is a fighter, and Kudlow is a fighter. They might be getting a lot of blowback from some folks, I don’t know. But I don’t think they’re getting uncomfortable with it.”

His nomination has hit a significant roadblock following public opposition from several Republican senators.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com