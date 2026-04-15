Trump Posts Another AI-Generated Image of Jesus to Spite ‘Radical Left Lunatics’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted another AI-generated image of Jesus Christ in the wake of the backlash from the last picture of himself as a Christ-like figure.

The new Truth Social post came days after Trump published an AI photo depicting himself as Jesus healing a sick man.

The post was met with fierce backlash from members of his own party, and was eventually deleted on Monday morning. When asked about it, Trump claimed he thought the image depicted him as a “doctor” and blamed the “fake news” for the outrage.

Despite deleting the original post, Trump doubled down on Wednesday when he posted yet another image of Jesus. This one, a screenshot of another post, showed Jesus and Trump standing side-by-side. Jesus also had his arm around the president.

The text in the screenshot read:

I was never a very religious man… but doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed, that God might be playing his Trump card!

Trump also included his own caption mocking the “radical left lunatics” in response to the backlash from the previous post.

“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!” the president said.

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