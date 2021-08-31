‘I Hope You Burn in Hell!’ Sister of Marine Killed in Kabul Screamed at Biden as Gold Star Families Shared Grief, Anger During Air Force Base Meeting

A new report details the anger, sadness, and disappointment President Joe Biden faced from the gold star families who lost their loved ones in last week’s suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Washington Post interviewed several grieving families at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday for the dignified transfer of remains of the 13 U.S. service members who died in the attack. Biden privately met with families of the fallen service members, and while some embraced the president, others refused to meet him, and some were disappointed by their encounters.

Mark Schmitz, the father of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, gave the Post a similar account of his emotions to what he said to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night. Schmitz said he initially had no desire to meet Biden, but when he eventually did, Schmitz said he glared at Biden throughout the meeting, so the president mostly looked at Schmitz’s ex-wife as he talked about the death of his son, Beau Biden.

While Schmitz gave Biden a certain measure of credit for parts of the meeting, he explained once again that he didn’t appreciate the president talking about his own son when Schmitz just lost his.

“Eventually,” the Post reported, “the parents took out a photo to show to Biden. ‘I said, Don’t you ever forget that name. Don’t you ever forget that face. Don’t you ever forget the names of the other 12,’ Schmitz said. ‘And take some time to learn their stories.’”

The family of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was also at Dover to transfer remains, and they were given a chance to meet with Biden. Only McCollum’s widow, Jiennah, accepted the meeting, and her family said Biden left her disappointed.

One of the sisters, Roice McCollum, said Jiennah felt the president’s words were scripted and shallow, a conversation that lasted only a couple minutes in “total disregard to the loss of our Marine — our brother, son, husband and father.” “He cannot possibly understand,” Roice said. “My dad and I did not want to speak to him. You cannot kneel on our flag and pretend you care about our troops. You can’t f-ck up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry. This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands. The thousands of Afghans who will suffer and be tortured is a direct result of his incompetence.”

The culmination of raw emotion happened when Schmitz recalled that when he and other gold star families were about to leave the base, one woman turned around and expressed her rage towards the president.

As the families began loading back onto their bus, one woman grew emotional and began screaming in Biden’s direction across the tarmac. “She said, ‘I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother!’ ” Schmitz recounted. “I can’t fault her for it,” he added. “We all lost somebody.”

