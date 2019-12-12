President Donald Trump’s settlement with the state of New York regarding his foundation required the first children to undergo “mandatory training” so they don’t misuse charity funds again.

Last year, Trump was ordered to dissolve the Trump Organization, run by him and his family, when the New York Attorney General’s office accused them of using the charity’s funds to skirt campaign finance laws and support his 2016 campaign. The settlement required the Trump Foundation to have all of its remaining money liquidated and redistributed to other charities, and according to a report from New York Times, Trump has now paid $2 million to eight charities as part of the settlement.

Trump has repeatedly decried the lawsuit as a political attack, but the Times reported he did make the payments required, which were sent to the Army Emergency Relief, the Children’s Aid Society, Citymeals on Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha’s Table, the United Negro College Fund, the United Way of the National Capital Area, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

As for Trump’s adult children, the Times reported that Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump had their own obligations to meet as part of the settlement.

From the Times:

Mr. Trump’s three children who were officers of the foundation — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — were ordered to undergo mandatory training to ensure they do not engage in similar misconduct in the future. On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office confirmed the children had undergone the training.

