John Eastman Sought to Overturn Georgia Senate Election Results Hours After Biden’s Inauguration: NYT

Even after President Joe Biden’s inauguration cemented his failure to overturn the 2020 election, John Eastman reportedly pitched that he and Donald Trump’s other allies should keep digging around for evidence of voter fraud.

The New York Times reported on a previously undisclosed email from Eastman after his attempts to block the congressional certification of the 2020 election went south amid the chaos of January 6th.

The email reportedly shows that two weeks later, hours after Biden was sworn in as Trump’s successor, Eastman contacted Rudy Giuliani and a member of the Trump campaign, suggesting they look for a way to legally dispute the Senate runoff elections in Georgia after they were won by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“A lot of us have now staked our reputations on the claims of election fraud, and this would be a way to gather proof,” Eastman wrote. “If we get proof of fraud on Jan. 5, it will likely also demonstrate the fraud on Nov. 3, thereby vindicating President Trump’s claims and serving as a strong bulwark against Senate impeachment trial.”

The email suggests Eastman wanted to keep on delegitimizing America’s election outcomes even though he and Trump’s allies knew that their attempts to dispute the results were legally dubious. The Times also reported that Eastman’s email also requested Giuliani help him make the Trump campaign cough up on a $270,000 invoice he billed them for his services.

The email’s revelation comes as the January 6 Committee revealed that Eastman contacted Giuliani to ask for a pardon from Trump while he was still president. Eastman invoked the Fifth Amendment 100 times when he was deposed by the committee, and in Jun, the FBI executed a search warrant and seized his cell phone for the January 6 investigation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com