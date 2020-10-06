Kamala Harris Lands Elle Cover on ‘the Power of Optimism’ Ahead of VP Debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) landed the cover of Elle Magazine the day before she faces Mike Pence in the 2020 vice presidential debate.

As part of the magazine’s Women in Politics series, Harris discussed how she grew up knowing she would be “fighting for justice on some level or another,” and how she’s worked on dedicating herself to the fight

“That the measure of you is so much bigger than you; it’s the impact you have, it’s what you do in service to others. And that’s how I was raised,” she said. “I was raised that it is not about charity and benevolence, it’s about your duty. No one’s going to congratulate you for it—it’s what you’re supposed to do.”

As November 3rd looms, vice presidential nominee @KamalaHarris is urging Americans to feel hopeful. “Optimism is the fuel driving every fight I’ve been in,” she tells @iSmashFizzle in ELLE’s November cover story. https://t.co/sVgody0D2T pic.twitter.com/W6ezIjv55F — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 6, 2020

Harris also addressed her past as a prosecutor, something she has face criticism for throughout her campaign, tying the discussion to the current discussion of police brutality.

“What I hope and pray is that we can get to a point where, through what are undoubtedly difficult conversations, we confront the real history of America,” she said. “Doing it in a way that is motivated by love, but also is fully honest.”

“Optimism is the fuel driving every fight I’ve been in,” she added. “The motivation comes from believing in what can be unburdened by what has been.”

Harris’ Elle feature comes just one day before the vice presidential debate, which will go on as planned despite the White House coronavirus outbreak.

Both candidates have tested negative for the coronavirus, despite the fact that Pence attended the Rose Garden “superspreader” event, during which President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

