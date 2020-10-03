WATCH: Thousands Packed Mostly-Maskless DC ‘Prayer March’ Speech Hours Before Rose Garden Super-Spreader Event

Hours before the Rose Garden event that was attended by a long list of people who have now become infected with COVID-19, thousands of people packed together for a “Prayer March” speech at which few masks were in evidence.

Since President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday night, a growing list of Republicans and individuals from the White House has also tested positive — many of whom attended or covered a Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at which most did not wear masks.

The event has become a flashpoint, but as New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi pointed out on Twitter Saturday, there was a much larger event hours before that was attended by at least two people who would later be in the Rose Garden: Vice President Mike Pence and Rev. Franklin Graham.

A few hours before the Amy Coney Barrett superspreader event in the Rose Garden, thousands of people descended on the National Mall for a prayer march with Franklin Graham and Pence, both of whom also attended the White House confab. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 3, 2020

If you thought pictures of the Rose Garden event were bad, look at pictures from the march. pic.twitter.com/1EusJ0EJCV — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 3, 2020

Video of the event showed sparse mask compliance behind the lectern at which VP Pence spoke.

Most of the crowd shots were from behind, but those that weren’t also showed very scant mask-wearing.

Since Trump was diagnosed, Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have been tested and found negative for COVID-19.

Watch above via Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

