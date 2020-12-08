Kellyanne Conway Has Reportedly Scored Multimillion Dollar Advance for Trump Tell-All

Kellyanne Conway, a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has a multimillion-dollar book deal for a tell-all about her time in the Trump administration, according to a Daily Mail report.

“Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle are ‘quaking in their boots’ after learning Kellyanne Conway sealed a multi-million dollar deal to write a blockbuster memoir about her time in the White House,” the Daily Mail story said.

Conway’s insider take will be the most “unvarnished” and “eye-popping” account of the Trump administration to date, according to an unnamed insider source cited in the story. Conway may net even more from movie rights, according to the source.

The book is expected to address the well-publicized political divide between Conway and her husband, George Conway, who co-founded the anti-Trump organization The Lincoln Project. Conway’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia has also been a vocal Trump critic. Conway left her job as senior adviser to Trump shortly before the Republican National Convention in August, citing a desire to spend more time with her family.

Conway, the first woman to run a successful American presidential campaign, was known in part for her contentious relationship with the press. She originated the phrase “alternative facts,” referenced a non-existent “Bowling Green Massacre” terrorist attack, and demanded a reporter identify his ethnicity during a press conference. She has remained loyal to Trump since leaving her job, although she did recently acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Despite leaving the administration in August, on Tuesday it was announced that Conway was appointed by Trump to serve on the board of visitors to the United States Air Force Academy.

No word yet on what the book will be called, or when it will be published. In 2005, Simon & Schuster published Conway’s first book, What Women Really Want: How American Women Are Quietly Erasing Political, Racial, Class, and Religious Lines to Change the Way We Live.

The publisher did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment on the Daily Mail report.

