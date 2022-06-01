My Pillow’s Mike Lindell Claims to Have Sunk More Than $30 Million ‘Investigating’ 2020 Election

My Pillow founder Mike Lindell is so convinced the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent he spent a massive $30 million “investigating” it, he said in a new interview.

Lindell appeared at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Casper, Wyoming over the weekend and held nothing back when speaking to Cowboy State Daily, even calling those in the state who believe the election results were legitimate “traitors.”

“Wyoming had 20-some thousand votes stole in the president election. That’s almost 10 percent of your home (total cast) votes in Wyoming. Everything was taken,” Lindell said.

Also revealed in the piece is the fact that Lindell says he spent a whopping $30 million on his 2020 investigations. He said the result of his eight-figure expenditure is that he has “more information than anyone in the world” on the election. Part of these investigations were shown in the 2021 film Absolute Proof, in which the pillow maker claimed that ballot machines were used to rig the election in President Joe Biden’s favor. There has been no official proof of the sort of widespread voter fraud Lindell repeatedly refers to.

Lindell has also been sued by Dominion, which is behind the many of the voting tabulation machines from 2020, for $1.3 billion for defamation over his allegations.

“It was all done through the machines, we have all the evidence. We sat outside (watching) for guys, we watched it all,” he said. Lindell is currently backing preliminary injunctions in states demanding votes be counted by hand.

Lindell also lashed out at Fox News and Newsmax about the election, claiming they don’t give it enough coverage in 2022.

“You’re not going to find it on Fox rotten news, they don’t talk about the election,” he said. “They don’t talk about it at Newsmax.”

“We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) tweeted on Wednesday in reaction to Lindell’s latest comments.

