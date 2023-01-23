Nancy Pelosi Admits She’s ‘Not a Big Fan’ of MSNBC

Nancy Pelosi is not a fan of MSNBC and the network’s recent coverage of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

In a wide-ranging interview with Maureen Dowd for the New York Times, Pelosi opened up about moving on from her role as House speaker. She also got quite candid with some unexpected people, blaming Democrats losing their majority in the House on New York Democrats not tackling crime, specifically New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D).

Dowd brought up the probe into Biden’s handling of classified materials and whether it is negatively impacting his 2024 potential.

Dowd wrote:

I said that some Democrats are rethinking a Biden re-election run because they are upset over the slippery, inept way the White House has handled the discovery of classified documents from Biden’s days as vice president in multiple places — including the Wilmington, Del., garage that houses his green 1967 Corvette. They worry that it neutralizes Democrats’ ability to go after Trump on the issue, especially after the president cavalierly said on Thursday that he has “no regrets” about it.

She also said even MSNBC was critical of the president, inspiring Pelosi’s dig at the network.

“I’m not a big fan of MSNBC. I love some individuals there, but …” she said.

The former House speaker claimed there are significant distinctions between Biden’s handling of classified docs and Donald Trump’s handling of similar material. The former president is also facing a probe after the FBI seized classified materials stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Pelosi accused Trump of “obstruction” and said Biden was cooperating with authorities.

She also questioned the classification level of the Biden docs.

“What is the nature of the documents? Maybe there’s one word in there that shouldn’t be,” she said.

