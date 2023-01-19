Biden Says He Has ‘No Regrets’ About Handling of Classified Docs: ‘There’s No There, There’

President Joe Biden said Thursday he has “no regrets” about his handling of classified documents and told reporters there is nothing scandalous about the situation.

The president was in California to survey the damage left in the wake of severe storms last week. As he fielded questions from the media, he was asked about the ongoing controversy. He said when the documents were found his attorneys called the National Archives immediately.

“I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there,” Biden said. “I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no ‘there’ there.”

A week ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate after classified documents were discovered at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. The find came after similar documents were found in an office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Other sets of documents have since been found. Each was from Biden’s time as vice president from 2009 to 2017. The president has said very little publicly about the situation. He has faced mounting criticism from Republicans and some Democrats.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy cited statements Biden made to CBS News last year about former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents when commenting on Biden’s case.

“I think Congress has to investigate this,” McCarthy said. “Here’s an individual that sat on 60 Minutes that was so concerned about President Trump’s documents locked in behind, and now we find that this is a vice president keeping it for years out in the open for different locations.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

