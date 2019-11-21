As NBC News Chairman Andy Lack oversaw Wednesday night’s Democratic 2020 Primary Debate, he reportedly dodged questions from a journalist who tried to ask him about Ronan Farrow.

Lack and Washington Post Erik Wemple were both in Atlanta to cover the debate that was co-hosted between MSNBC and the Post. Wemple managed to find Lack amid the event, and he asked Lack if he had any comment on the bombshell allegations Farrow brought against the network in his book: Catch and Kill

Here’s how that conversation went, according to Wemple:

Surely Lack would want to express his confidence in NBC News’s efforts to date, to repudiate Farrow’s reporting and/or to let off some righteous steam? Not so fast. “I don’t have anything to say about it. . . . I don’t know much about it,” said Lack. “Good to see you.” When we asked a bit more about the situation, he said, “I don’t really have anything to say about it. I’m here, got a great debate going, so I’ll let you go.” At that, NBC News communications director Richard Hudock interposed himself to end the conversation.

NBC has been under massive public scrutiny ever since Farrow’s book was released, due to his accounts on network executives who tried to kill his reporting on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misdeeds.

Lack and Noah Oppenheim were both allegedly involved in the suppression attempt, and the book not only reveals new claims about disgraced former TODAY host Matt Lauer, but it also says Lack “preyed on female underlings and pursued sexual relationships with them.”

NBC has defended their handling of the misconduct allegations against Lauer, and Lack claimed in October that Farrow is presenting a “fundamentally untrue” series of events for how NBC handled his reporting at the time.

