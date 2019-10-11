Ronan Farrow Rips NBC’s Handling of Matt Lauer Allegations: YEARS of NBC Settlements Related to Anchor

Ronan Farrow made his first television appearance since bombshell excerpts from his new book Catch and Kill came out earlier in the week, sitting with Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Farrow’s book outlines many parts of the #MeToo movement that exploded after Farrow reported on allegations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, and in particular, how it was covered (or covered up) by NBC News executives Andy Lack and Noah Oppenheim.

While the interview opened by reviewing many items already reported, it turned more interesting when Stephanopoulos asked how NBC handled the specifics of Matt Lauer’s allegations and his subsequent firing.

Stephanopoulos noted “. They say they first learned about this in November 2017. Matt was fired. We just saw that, within 24 hours. Here’s what Andy Lack said any suggestion we knew prior to that evening or tried to cover it up is false and offensive. And that they’re saying they did something as soon as they knew.”

Farrow noted that his reporting differs from that claim, saying “We spent several years reporting this out, extensively fact-checking it. What we show in this book with the paper trail with documents is that there were multiple secret settlements and nondisclosures being struck with women at NBC.”

Stephanopoulos: “Those were after the fact.”

Farrow: “Nope. Years before. Over a period of six to seven years. A period in which NBC…”

Stephanopoulos: “On Matt Lauer?”

Farrow: “Any settlements. There were seven nondisclosure agreements, and multiple were with Matt Lauer accusers years before this incident with Brooke Nevils and the firing and I spoke to senior executives who were told about those earlier incidents.

Stephanopoulos: “With Matt Lauer?”

Farrow: “Indeed.”

Stephanopoulos returned to NBC’s statement noting “when they say the first they heard about any allegations with Matt Lauer were after the fact, after November 2017?”

Farrow explained that he’ll “let the facts in the book speak for themselves but I think this is difficult to believe when you look at the documents and records.”

