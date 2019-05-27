comScore
NYT Gets Absolutely Dragged for Charting Trump’s Insults: ‘WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!’

By Tommy ChristopherMay 27th, 2019, 3:39 pm

An aide to then-president-elect Donald Trump carries a framed New York Times front page featuring his election win. Critics are attacking the NYT for creating an interactive article featuring insults he has directed at people over the years.

The New York Times took a beating on Memorial Day weekend for a second time over a story detailing the insults Trump has hurled at Democratic presidential candidates, complete with a handy chart.

The “Gray Lady” was already black and blue after writing that former Trump official Hope Hicks faced an “existential question” over whether to comply with a subpoena, and getting blasted for their trouble.

Then, the paper published an article entitled “The Insults Trump Has Hurled at 2020 Democrats,” which featured a chart listing each insult, as well as a timeline. The effort drew widespread scorn from journalists and politicos alike, who criticized the paper for amplifying Trump’s attacks without comment.

Among those slamming the Times were former Obama officials like Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, and Obama White House photographer Pete Souza:

Reason’s Nick Gillespie accused the paper of having a Trump mole on staff:

Celebrities like comedian David Cross and actors Debra Messing and Zach Braff lamented the potential effect on the paper’s reputation:

Parkland survivor and activist Delaney Tarr had a novel suggestion:

Esquire’s Charles Pierce asked the question that was on a lot of people’s minds:


Journalist Soledad O’Brien used the occasion to slam NYT’s entire political coverage:

Perhaps the unkindest cut of all came from Tony Posnanski, who called the paper “the Chris Cillizza Of newspapers”:

Sorry, there should have been a content warning for that one.

The paper’s “analysis” showed that Trump has insulted former Vice President Joe Biden 21 times, making him the winner of the Trump insult primary.

[Featured photo by Bryan R. Smith /AFP/Getty Images]

