Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani recently spoke to Donald Trump about a possible pardon for himself, even as he continues to lead the president’s legal effort to dispute the 2020 Election results, according to a new report.

The New York Times reports that two sources have told them that Trump and Giuliani repeatedly discussed “a pre-emptive pardon” for the former New York City mayor before the president leaves office. The report notes that Giuliani’s criminal exposure is “unclear,” though it notes that Giuliani’s business dealings and conduct as the president’s lawyer have been under scrutiny ever since his involvement in the Trump-Ukraine scandal came to light.

It is unclear who initiated the pardon conversation, and while neither Trump nor Giuliani commented on the story in advance, the latter ripped the report as “fake news” after it was published.

#FakeNews NYT lies again. Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source. Hard to keep up with all their lies. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 1, 2020

Maggie Haberman was quick to point out that Giuliani did not respond to the NY Times’ request for comment, and also that he denied requesting a day rate of $20,000, which she claims is in writing.

Giuliani also claimed his request for $20,000 a day from the campaign wasn’t true. It was in writing. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 1, 2020

Ever since Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, there has been outrage and questions about how many others he might pardon in the 2 months he has left of his presidency. On Monday, Fox News host Sean Hannity spoke to Sidney Powell (who was booted from Trump’s legal team) and recommended that Trump “needs to pardon his whole family and himself” or the “witch hunt” against him will go on indefinitely.

